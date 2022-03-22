Untappd Beer Festival returns to Charlotte in June

According to its website, Untappd will be held on June 18 at the American Legion Memorial Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Untappd Beer Festival is making a comeback in the Queen City following a rocky first start.

According to its website, the festival will be held on June 18 at the American Legion Memorial Stadium near Independence Park in Charlotte.

“Charlotte is our hometown, it’s where we’re headquartered. We’re invested in Charlotte, and we really want to make this work. We invested in a team that this is their expertise. We have identified the problem areas," Talia Spera, Vice President of Festivals and Live Events for Untappd told WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday.

Back in 2019, Untappd's first-ever beer festival did not go over smoothly. More than 10,000 people bought tickets, but between a thunderstorm that hit the area, forcing festival-goers to take shelter without beer, plastic cups that broke easily and some people never even making it into the concourse, thousands left wanting their money back after their experience.

This year, organizers said people who are interested in attending can choose from two different sessions where you can enjoy live music and unlimited beer samples from some of the highest-rated breweries on Untappd.

Spera says they successfully ran the event in California last year and are prepared to handle a big crowd as large-scale events slowly return to the Queen City after COVID-19.

"There are small what I’ll call new normals I think that every sort of event organizer is thinking of," she said. "Extra hand sanitizer throughout the venue, additional sanitation, and cleaning measures, whether it be restrooms or cups, things like that.”

100+ Breweries. 1 Untappd Beer Festival. We’re Going Back to Charlotte for Our First Beer Fest of 2022! Tickets will go on sale this Friday, 3/25 at 9AM EST! Learn more here: https://t.co/iQSlstXswq pic.twitter.com/THCw0JmQbv — untappd (@untappd) March 21, 2022

SESSION 1

VIP: 11 a.m. – 3:30p.m.

General admission: 12 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

SESSION 2

VIP: 5:30 – 10 p.m.

General admission: 6:30 – 10 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on March, 25 at 9 a.m. Early Bird discounted tickets will be available while supplies last or through March 28 at 8 a.m. when prices increase.

GENERAL ADMISSION - $60

Includes:

3.5 hours of unlimited beer sampling

More than 100 breweries and 300 beers

Souvenir tasting cup

Live music

VIP ADMISSION - $150

Includes:

4.5 hours of unlimited beer sampling

More than 100 breweries and 300 beers

Early admission 1 hour before general admission

Access to the VIP section

Exclusive VIP-only beer pours

Souvenir tasting cup and lanyard

Live music

