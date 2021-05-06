Ever heard of Bluetooth-enabled sunglasses?

Eric Chilton shows us the new Flows by Taylor's and gets a few opinions about the new trend.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Earbuds are extremely popular but there's a new tech trend that's trying to grab a piece of that market. Bluetooth-enabled sunglasses are a thing. I saw one called Flows by Taylor's and I decided to let a few of my co-workers try them out.

The glasses come in two colors black and grey and for an extra $40 you can get 3 different lens colors that are interchangeable. They sync with your smartphone and you can listen to music, pause or skip forward or backward with one small button on the frames.

They can also be used to answer phone calls and switch between calls. The sound quality isn't earbud quality but honestly, it isn't far off. I love the fact that you can listen to the music and not bother someone sitting at the desk next to you but you can still hear everything around you.

The lenses offer UVA and UVB protection and are polarised.

There is only one style of frames for men and one for women but I'm sure other styles will follow.

Overall I think it's a good value if you want to use these as earbud replacements. They run $150, which is comparable to most earbuds on the market.

But take a look at the video to see what my co-workers said.