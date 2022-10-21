Die-hard Carolina Panthers fan who's been to more than 100 games react to Christian McCaffrey’s trade to the 49ers

Tyler Duvall says he has mixed emotions about the trade. His devotion to the team started before he could form a sentence.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many Carolina Panthers fans wanted to see change but for some, this was not the turnover they were expecting.



Christian McCaffrey’s career with the Panthers has come to an end after six seasons. Die-hard fans built a bond with the admired and reliable running back.

Long-time Panthers fan Tyler Duvall said his Friday came fumbling down before he could fully get out of bed.

“I’m half asleep, now I’m fully awake at this point and I’m like this cannot be true,” Duvall said. “This morning, I was like let me check to make sure, and sure enough, it's true."

Duvall said he has mixed emotions about the trade. He’s been to 127 Panthers games and his devotion to the team started before he could form a sentence.

“I’ve been a long-lived die-hard Panthers fan. My very first game was our very first home game in 96'. I was 2 years old at the time," Duvall said. "Here I am 28 and I will be a Panthers fan no matter what.”

Duvall will keep pounding for the Panthers as he hopes they’ll come back stronger next season.

“I think it would be good for us to rebuild, start fresh, get a new coaching staff just working on that during the off-season. I think it could be good either way for us," Duvall said. "On the negative side of this, for us Panther fans, he was our number one player. That was our star. Our golden child everything.”

Even though Duvall felt the blow of a sack when he got wind of the trade, he’s wishing Christian McCaffrey the best with the 49ers.

"Maybe he’ll come to Charlotte against us," Duvall said. "I think it’s the right move for him. He deserves better than what he's getting treated right now.”