Farm animal rescue organization is a labor of love

Reidsville's Sweet Samson's Farm Animal Rescue is open for business and growing everyday.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — When Rick Clark's father bought a large tract of land in Rockingham County they weren't sure what would happen to that land but one day it dawned on him....and the dream was born.

"When I connected with Michelle Beasley through church it was a match made in heaven," said Rick Clark owner of Sweet Sampson's Farm Animal Rescue, "She had several petting zoo type animals that she was taking to kids' birthday parties and festivals but now we could give them a great place to live out their lives."

Since then many farm animals have landed at the ranch to the tune of 50 animals or so. Now they continue to raise funds to build more barns and paddocks to get more animals into their safe haven.

"We really need everything from monetary donations to volunteers to supplies or even a donation of services," said Clark. "People have been so generous thus far. We've even seen one company donate free grading services to give the animals a better place to roam near a natural spring."

Michelle Beasley says this is all a labor of love.

"Every day is hard on the farm, especially in the mornings but I love the animals and I've had a passion for them for the last decade or so," said Beasley, "I used to take the animals to an occasional kid's birthday party but now we are creating a place where families can gather, see the animals, have one-on-one contact and even create family memories. It's all about family here."