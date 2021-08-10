Five Broadway shows on the way to Tanger Center this fall

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video attached to this story is from a previous story on Broadway show WICKED coming to Greensboro.
Five different Broadway shows are on their way to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts this fall.
Shows include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Disney’s the Lion King, and Mean Girls.
Show Dates & Tickets
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Nov. 9-14 | Tickets
Dear Evan Hansen
Dec. 7-12 | Tickets
Come From Away
Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022 | Tickets
Disney’s The Lion King
Feb. 23-Mar. 6, 2022 | Tickets
Mean Girls
Sept. 13-18, 2022 | Tickets
Long-awaited and anticipated musical "WICKED" wrapped up its first set of performances at the Tanger Center this past week.
The show will last through Oct. 24.