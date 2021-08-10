Five Broadway shows on the way to Tanger Center this fall

Shows include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Disney’s the Lion King, and Mean Girls.

Five different Broadway shows are on their way to the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts this fall.

Shows include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Dear Evan Hansen, Come From Away, Disney’s the Lion King, and Mean Girls.

Show Dates & Tickets

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Nov. 9-14 | Tickets

Dear Evan Hansen

Dec. 7-12 | Tickets

Come From Away

Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 6, 2022 | Tickets

Disney’s The Lion King

Feb. 23-Mar. 6, 2022 | Tickets

Mean Girls

Sept. 13-18, 2022 | Tickets

Long-awaited and anticipated musical "WICKED" wrapped up its first set of performances at the Tanger Center this past week.