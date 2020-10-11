A Christmas review show stll wows them online

The Flat Rock Playhouse continues its holiday tradition one click at a time.

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — It has become a highly anticipated event for the small town of Flat Rock, NC for years but the threat of COVID-19 has changed things a bit.

For the past four years, the Flat Rock Playhouse has been able to celebrate the holidays with their friends live and on-stage with "A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas".

This year they are bringing the Christmas show to your home!

“We had to get very creative with the show this year,” says Director Matthew Glover. “With the advice of health officials and guidelines, we were able to bring a small ensemble of Vagabonds to the theatre in early October. After a two-week quarantine period, we rehearsed for a week and then filmed on the Mainstage as well as on location. It felt incredible to work with these beloved entertainers again, and A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas was a cherished and welcomed mini-reunion for all of us amidst this difficult year.”

The virtual concert will feature classic Christmas tunes, more contemporary holiday selections and was created with the cameras in mind. “We didn’t want to just film a static production on stage. We wanted to use the technology we have available to create something truly unique,” says Glover. "We take you all around town - Main Street, the Carl Sandburg Home National Historic Site, Kanuga Conference Center, and of course, the Rock. There's as much of the usual dazzling sparkle as there is a homespun warmth and coziness."