Follow the yellow brick road to the Carolina Theatre for the 'Wizard of Oz' production

Tickets range from $10 to $30 dollars.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Grab your ruby slippers, click your heels, and get taken to the yellow brick road with the Carolina Theatre’s 26th annual production of the Wizard of Oz!

Tickets range from $10 to $30 depending on where you decide to sit. Group rates are available for parties of 10 or more. There are also $10 student rush tickets which will be available 25 minutes prior to the curtain rising.

Tickets can be delivered to you electronically or picked up at the theatre for free, or they can be delivered to you by USPS for $1.

Performance dates and who is playing Dorothy are:

Saturday, Nov. 13 @ 2 pm – Justice Reeves-Burke

Saturday, Nov. 13 @ 7 pm - Madison Barrier

Sunday, Nov. 14 @ 2 pm - Madison Barrier

Friday, Nov. 19 @ 7 pm - Justice Reeves-Burke

Saturday, Nov. 20 @ 2 pm - Justice Reeves-Burke

Sunday, Nov. 21 @ 2 pm - Madison Barrier