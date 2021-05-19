Food trucks and live music return to Greensboro's downtown.

The Greensboro Downtown Parks organization says they combined two favorites from before the pandemic to make it even better now.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fridays are great all on their own but throw in food trucks and live music and now you've got something.

"We decided that, since restrictions are mostly lifted, it was time to bring back Food Truck Friday Grooves," said Downtown Greensboro Parks President Rob Overman, "And we combined it with the 'Musical Moods' music program we used to do as well."

Each Friday from 11 am to 2 pm they will feature different trucks offering a variety of tasty eats while listening to amazing local talent in Center City Park.

Here is the music lineup for the next few weeks.