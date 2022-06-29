Former Prince band member and Triad native comes home

Shelby J. is holding a homecoming concert this summer.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shelby J. is an incredible performer with humble beginnings here in the Triad.

"I sang in the church choir as a kid and came up with music. My mother used to say that I came out singing," laughed Shelby J., "It was always in my blood and I went the traditional route as I grew up. Everything from bars and clubs to open mic nights and even performing on cruise ships for a while."

Then came the big break with his royal badness.

"I was singing in a one-night-only gig with Larry Graham in Vegas and Prince was in the audience," said Shelby J., "He asked that I come to sing with him at a New Year's Eve gig. Of course, I said yes! He gave me a list of songs to learn and I was so young in my career that I couldn't even afford a laptop so I ran around Greensboro buying CDs of the music he asked me to learn."

Shelby said the moment he got her onstage for that New Year's Eve rehearsal he immediately had her sing the songs to see if she had done the homework.

"I was even singing the songs on the airplane flying to Vegas," continued Shelby J, "But after I passed his test and performed in the gig he asked me to be in his band and then said, oh yeah, get ready because we sing at the Super Bowl in two weeks."