All essential workers get free movie tickets at the Carolina Theatre

There is a limit of six tickets available per guest, per movie through June 25.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Essential workers are being treated to free movie tickets as a thank you from the Carolina Theatre.

The movie theatre announced the promotion will run through June 25. There is a limit of six tickets available per guest, per movie, the press release said. Essential workers can get the free tickets online or in person.

The following people are classified as essential workers by the Carolina Theatre, but if you fall into another “essential” category, you can tell theatre officials your story and they will consider you!:

Healthcare professionals

First responders

Military & National Guard

Teachers & school staff

Grocery store employees

Box store employees

Restaurant staff

Gas station employees

Government employees

Utilities employees

Manufacturing employees

Delivery drivers

Uber & Lyft drivers

Artists, Musicians & Technicians