All essential workers get free movie tickets at the Carolina Theatre

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Essential workers are being treated to free movie tickets as a thank you from the Carolina Theatre.
The movie theatre announced the promotion will run through June 25. There is a limit of six tickets available per guest, per movie, the press release said. Essential workers can get the free tickets online or in person.
The following people are classified as essential workers by the Carolina Theatre, but if you fall into another “essential” category, you can tell theatre officials your story and they will consider you!:
- Healthcare professionals
- First responders
- Military & National Guard
- Teachers & school staff
- Grocery store employees
- Box store employees
- Restaurant staff
- Gas station employees
- Government employees
- Utilities employees
- Manufacturing employees
- Delivery drivers
- Uber & Lyft drivers
- Artists, Musicians & Technicians
Current regulations limit seating in the theatre to 250, so tickets are subject to availability, Carolina Theatre officials said.