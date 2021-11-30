Tabitha Brown: The Triad's newest and brightest star

Tabitha Brown talks about her beginnings before going viral on Tik Tok and taking on acting roles, to her new Youtube show.

EDEN, N.C. — One Tik-Tok star, got her start, right here in the Triad. Now she's an actress, media influencer, and host of her own show. Tabitha Brown is a rising star out of Eden.

Eden may be a small town, but Tabitha Brown grew up with big dreams, and after a decade-plus of chasing those dreams, they're now her reality.

Brown told me that last year was a whirlwind for her, like most of us, and she spoke with us about her rise to fame and an upcoming project as well.

You may know Tabitha Brown from her viral Tik-Toks, acting roles, or one of her many catchphrases, but before the world knew her, she was just a little girl from a little town, with a big dream.

"That's where I began to dream right? Being from a small town all you have is your dreams... That's my foundation, that is forever home honey, and I'm forever grateful and will forever be a Carolina girl."

Now Eden's very own is making that dream a reality, she's got a brand new Youtube show for kids called 'Tab Time'.

"It's for children but honey we all got a child inside of us, so it can be for everybody, ok? But it's all about helping children feel, get in touch with their feelings, see each other, love each other, have compassion for each other all while learning together, right?"

Mrs. Brown still credits much of her success, to the love and support she received from the people of the Triad.