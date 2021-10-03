Gas prices drive motorcycle and scooter sales

Select Cycle in Greensboro says you can save up to 70% in gas prices if you go the two-wheeled route.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Experts say gas prices may reach the $3 mark very soon and that has many folks considering two-wheeled transportation options.

"What people are starting to realize is that these scooters and motorcycles get about 80 to 90 miles to the gallon. That translates into a 70% savings in gas," said John Hill of Select Cycle in Greensboro. "We are seeing an influx of people looking for these cheaper options."

The problem isn't sales at the current time it's inventory.

"The manufacturers are struggling to get the parts they need to make the bikes due to the pandemic and slower shipping options," continued Hill, "So sometimes the customer either has to be willing to wait or take something we already have on the showroom floor."