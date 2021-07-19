Getting the blues at this camp is a good thing

Blues Camp for Kids is heading to the Triad to inspire the young musically talented local kids.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It seems there's a camp for everything and yes, it is true. Enter The Blues Kids Camp.

Blues Kids Foundation was established to preserve, perform and promote the Blues among America's youth, parents and educators under the tutelage of highly qualified instructors, globally.

"Our focus includes Social & Emotional Learning, music literacy, pedagogy & andragogy, career readiness and Music as a Second Language. Blues Kids Foundation is an IRS-recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization. Donations are tax-deductible. We do not discriminate. All a student musician has to do is pass the audition to participate. That's it!," says Blues Camp creator Fernando Jones, "Unlike Jazz and Classical Music education programs, respectfully, there are far fewer funding sources, resources and endowments readily available when it comes to supporting nonprofits with a focus on Blues pedagogy."

The Blues Kids Foundation is teaming up with the Delta Arts Center and Winston-Salem State University to present Fernando Jones's 12th Annual Blues Camp International Tour August 1 through the 6th from 9 am to noon each day.