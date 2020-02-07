Take a ghost tour with a "Mayberry" flair

Mount Airy Ghost Tours offers great storytelling with a side of chills.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — When we think of Mount Airy most of us know that its been called the real Mayberry from The Andy Griffith Show for decades.

But venture by the Mount Airy Museum of Regional History on Friday and Saturday nights and you're liable to get a few scares surrounded by a dose of history.

Mark Brown heads up these tours and says you can expect the unexpected.

"Some people have gone on these tours and taken pictures of the buildings only to find that when they look at them they see something they didn't see before." continued Brown.

One ghost legend has to deal with a well known banker from decades ago that can still be heard or even seen today.

"People claim to have seen a legendary banker in this area, Mr. Fawcett. The chamber uses that building now but there have been instances where people said they saw a man with a high collar move by out of the corner of their eye. They have also heard what sounds like money being whisked from one hand to the other like someone counting bills." said Brown.

