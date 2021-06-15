The camps are back in person but with a few safety precautions.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us remember how exciting camps were when we were kids. The friendships, the fun, and the food....well, maybe scratch that last one. LOL Anyway, Girl Scout camps are back in full swing and they are ready to roll.

"We are still implementing a few safety precautions especially during mealtime but overall the camps are as they used to be," said outdoor adventure director Charlotte Elliott, "We know how much the girls are wanting interactions with other kids and we are excited as well."