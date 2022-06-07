Girl Scout camps are gearing up for summer

Eric Chilton shows us what you can expect if your daughter heads to camp this year.

SOPHIA, N.C. — Girl Scouts and the outdoors have gone hand in hand since the organization got its start in 1912. This summer is no exception as the Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont program gets underway.

"Through the care and support of Girl Scout staff, girls are guided through programs that encourage them to experience new things that develop life skills like teamwork, conflict resolution, and problem-solving," said camp director Kaydee Teimann, "Summer camp opportunities are open to all girls in grades 1-12, and it is not required to be a current Girl Scout to attend and have an amazing summer at camp".

The GSCP2P offers day camps, week-long, and half-week resident camps, horse camps, and leadership programs.

"Everyone has incredible camp memories and we say that part of our job is making sure that we are creating memories that will last a lifetime," continued Teimann, "We are so proud that our staff includes many who grew up going to this very camp and are now on the payroll."