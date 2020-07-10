The Girl Scouts sell more than just cookies!

The Fall Product Program is underway and the Girl Scouts couldn't be more excited.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Girl Scout Fall Product Program is in full swing. Yes, they are more than just cookie salespersons!

Bonnie Macumber is the product sales manager and says that this program is another way to keep the scouts engaged and active.

“This program is different than the cookie campaigns. You won’t see us outside of Lowes Foods or in front of retail stores. This one is more of a "friends and family" style sale. The items range from specialty nuts and candies to magazines,” said Macumber.

The Fall Product Program teaches girls five essential skills (goal-setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and, business ethics) and leads them to take action and build on these skills.

But ask a Girl Scout and they will simply talk about what a good time the event is.

“There is some profit to this but for me, it’s just about being with my friends and having fun!” said Girl Scout London Griffin.

The program is currently running now through November 9.