Golf cart tours showcase the greenway

The downtown greenway organization is gearing up for it's popular golf cart tours.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Who would've ever thought that a tour of the downtown Greensboro greenway would be so popular? But it is. Just ask Dabney Sanders, project manager for Downtown Greenway.org.

"These are so popular they actually book up ahead of time as people register on our website," said Sanders, "We hope this season will be just as exciting."

Sanders said this all started as they were giving tours to possible clients and donors to the greenway project and then the idea came to them.

"We were slowly doing more and more of these and it sort of transformed into a tour with an actual guide and little by little it became a history lesson about Greensboro," continued Sanders," Now, the demand is really high and people just adore this historical chat while they ride along the 4-mile greenway loop around the downtown area."