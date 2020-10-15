Avoid scary costume prices on Halloween by visiting Goodwill

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I'll tell you what's scary about Halloween...THE COSTUME PRICES! But thanks to Sara Butler and our friends at Goodwill Industries of NW North Carolina there is help for us all.

"Shopping for a Halloween costume doesn’t have to be frightening for your bank account. Goodwill stores carry everything you need to make your Halloween fantastic, without breaking your budget. New Halloween costumes can start at about $30, but when you add in all the pieces and accessories, they can add up to more than $150. Spending that much for one night is completely unnecessary, especially when most store-bought costumes are mass-produced, making it almost impossible to enjoy your night without running into another person or even multiple people wearing the same exact costume as you," said Butler.