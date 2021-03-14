x
GRAMMY.com to honor Women's History Month with special playlist

Artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jhene Aiko and H.E.R. will all be featured on the Spotify playlist.

LOS ANGELES — With just hours before the hugest night in the music industry underway, the GRAMMYs is offering a special playlist available through Spotify honoring this year’s nominees.

You can catch the GRAMMYs on WFMY News 2 Sunday night at 8 p.m.

The show falls in Women’s History Month, so this year, GRAMMY.com is honoring this year’s nominees with a Spotify playlist of their music.

Artists like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Jhene Aiko and H.E.R. will all be featured on the playlist.

The playlist also features artists participating in GRAMMYs week.

