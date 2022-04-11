Greensboro chef to appear on cooking show aired on 'The Food Network'

Sean Reaves, owner, and chef for Cille and Scoe restaurant is headed to New York to compete on the national tv show, 'Chopped', thanks to Instagram.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro native Sean Reaves is getting a chance of a lifetime and it all came about through Instagram.

"We had no idea that our Instagram account would result in an opportunity like this," said Reaves. "The producers of "Chopped" on The Food Network contacted us and said they were doing a Southern series of episodes and wanted us to compete."

Of course, they said yes and now he is prepared to take his skills from his kitchen on Elm Street to New York to compete against some of the greatest chefs in the South.

"We are so proud of our restaurant. We named it after my grandparents, Lucille and Roscoe who always made meals for get-togethers," continued Reaves, "It is southern food with a twist, basically. I think the skills that were passed down to me coupled with what I have learned over the years in the industry, should put me in a good position for the show."

They shortened the restaurant's name to "Cille and Scoe" and the rest is history.

Reaves said his family leaves for New York next weekend for the competition.

We will keep you posted.