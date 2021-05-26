Greensboro Children's Museum reopens this weekend

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of being closed due to COVID-19, the Greensboro Children's Museum is opening its doors. Members are currently allowed inside but everyone qualifies on Saturday May 29th and forward.

The Kick-off to Summer! event will include live Music from 10-year-old local musician, Finn Phoenix, food trucks by Ghassan’s & Kona Ice, a giant sidewalk chalk art area, bubble zone, magician, a chance to win Museum prizes, and other fun, family activities. The Kick-off to Summer! celebration will take place in the Museum’s parking lot and is free to attend. Admission to the Museum itself will be $10+ tax, or free for current members. The Museum has also added multiple new attractions since their doors closed to the public in March of 2020.