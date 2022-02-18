Greensboro close to landing World University Games

The global competition could mean hundreds of millions for the region.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's taken 5 years to get this close but Greensboro could play host to the World University Games in a few years.

"Most people won't realize how big this is until it actually happens," said Hill Carrow, Chairmen of The NC Bid Committee, "This is second only to the Olympics when it comes to world games. We have worked on this bid process for the last half a decade. It is a very involved process but now it's down to two players. Greensboro and South Korea, believe it or not."

The games cover everything from track and field and ice skating to aquatic sports and everything in between.

"After doing the research and looking at the international committee's requirements we realized that only Greensboro in the entire state has the aquatic facilities as well as the track and field requirements as well. So doing this in the Triad makes the most sense," continued Carrow.

And the economic impact is incredible.

"In looking at real numbers of past World University Games, the average impact is somewhere between $150-million and more than $370-million depending on market size. It's incredible," said Carrow.