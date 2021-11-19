Greensboro College Jazz Ensemble is taking us back to the days of the Big Bands

Director of Bands, Benji Springs says keeping that music history alive is very important.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you don't think music history is important then you need to chat with Benji Springs.

"These kids may never be exposed to much of this era of music if it weren't for concerts like this," said Springs, director of bands at Greensboro College.

The jazz ensemble is putting on a concert that harkens to the days of the big bands of the 1940s and names like Tommy Dorsey and Glenn Miller.

"We will focus on the big band era but also on the music of Sinatra," continued Springs, "This is classic stuff that you don't hear as much about anymore and I think it's so important for this age group to be exposed to the music so they can understand that time period and how music is always evolving."

WFMYNews2's own Eric Chilton will be singing a handful of songs by Sinatra a well.

The concert is at 7:30 pm Tuesday, November 23rd in the Gail Brower Huggins Performance Center in the Odell Building.