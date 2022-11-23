Greensboro musician Eric Gales gets Grammy nomination

Eric Chilton sat down with him and his wife to talk about their career and personal journey

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I met blues musician Eric Gales and his wife LaDonna about 5 years ago and I would venture to say that I haven't seen someone with his talent play live in a long time. He is on the rise to stardom right now as he has received his first-ever Grammy nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album. The album, "Crown" is an eclectic mix of styles with blues sprinkled over the top.

"This is a project that I fell in love with from the start," said Gales, "I wanted it to be a musical experience like no other and touch on many different styles but use that blues thread to hold it all together."

His talents can only be observed. You can't describe it.

I interviewed them about this honor of the Grammy nomination and just how big this is for his career..but the conversation always circles back to "THEM" not "HIM".

His love is selfless for his wife and she is the exact same way.

It just made me realize that there are those that connect on such a deep level, such a great foundation that everything else can be built on that.