Survivor cast member has ties to Greensboro

Lindsay Carmine is hoping to represent the Triad and bring home the win!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Every season for decades we have all tuned into Survivor to pick our favorite contestants and watch their journey through one of the most successful game shows in history. Well, this season it will be easy for people in the Triad to pick a favorite. Lindsay Carmine hails from the Gate City and is determined to win.

She has been a super fan for most of her life and made it a priority to get on the show.

"My Mom told me about the show on the first season and I was immediately hooked," said Carmine, "So I auditioned for the 2nd season but didn't make it. Then literally 15 years later I made it to the finals two separate times. And last season I got in but 12 hours before I was to leave, I got Covid. It was heartbreaking."

But this year she got in and made the competition. Lindsay says it's almost as hard to make it on the show as it is to actually compete.

"They put you through several auditions and tests. They even have you go through psychological evaluations. It takes months and months. So, if you make it on the show that's a real accomplishment. They know what they're doing out there," said Carmine.