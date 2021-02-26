Greensboro Parks and Recreation gears up for spring sports...safely.

Registrations start very soon and hopes are high as restrictions begin to loosen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Restrictions are beginning to ease as the COVID-19 cases continue to drop. This makes all of us hopeful that changes are coming soon. No one feels that more than Austin Homan of Greensboro's Parks and Rec Department.

"This is what we've been waiting for," said Homan, "And we will begin our registration in the near future. I think people are itching to get back to as close to normal as they can get."

Now although the sports are opening back up, safety is still at the top of the priorities.

"We are still taking every preccaution we can, from smaller team rosters to extensive cleaning. We know things are better but we aren't there yet so we can still guarantee a completely safe environment but with the same amount of fun," said Homan.