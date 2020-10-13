The Greensboro Science Center is letting YOU behind-the-scenes

A new program debuts soon that will allow participants to work directly with some animals like the keepers do.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's called "Inside Tracks: Zoo and Aquarium Trek" and it could be your ticket to get up close and personal with the animals at The Greensboro Science Center.

Keeper Martha Regester says it is an unusual opportunity.

"Participants will get really close to the animals alongside the keepers and will experience everything from seeing how we start the day and provide enrichment and treats to the animals to learning about conservation efforts at the center," said Regester.

"This type of experience doesn't come along that often. Especially considering that you may get to work with animals like meerkats, tortoises, stingrays and even sharks!," continued Regester.