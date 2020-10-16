Greensboro Science Center "lights up" the holidays

The Winter Wonderlights display is like nothing the Triad has ever seen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Get ready for a Winter Wonderland...wait... check that. A Winter Wonderlights! That's more like it. According to the Greensboro Science Center the cutting-edge walk-through light experience will be held outside in the zoo area over the holidays.

The center is working with professional light designers to create 12 unique zones such as the Snowball Surprise, Forest of Light, Gingerbread Barn, and even some Dancing Fountains.

"This is unlike anything we have done before," said Greensboro Science Center CEO Glenn Dobrogosz, "The company we are working with is in the final stages of placing hundreds of thousands of lights all over the zoo area."

The event runs nightly Nov. 6 through Jan. 3.

Tickets range from $12 to $24, with children ages two and younger receiving free admission.

All ticket holders can get a complimentary ride on the new Rotary Club of Greensboro Carousel.