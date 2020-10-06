Greensboro Science Center to reopen on Monday

After weeks of a shut down the science center opens with a few new twists.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center director Glenn Dobrogosz is not a quitter. He works day and night with the next ten year plan always in front of him. Even through a pandemic. In a recent interview I asked him what will be different when they reopen on Monday. He said "Not all, but a lot of the usual exhibits will be open and believe it or not a few new ones. The tigers will be out and the brand new outside Komodo dragon exhibit will be open."

The science center opens Monday morning but with a few changes. Obviously the new sanitizing guidelines will be in effect but now due to restrictions on the number of visitors allowed at one time they are requiring reservations for everyone, even members. You can make these online at THEIR WEBSITE.

Dobrogosz says the expansion into the future was held up for a bit but some projects are moving forward regardless of the coronavirus.

"We were blessed to have funding already in place through bonds and private donations to push our 1.6 million dollar expansion called Revolution Ridge." said Dobrogosz.