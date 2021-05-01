Greensboro woman was the first Jeopardy champion

Mary Eubanks says she was picked out of a line of people waiting to be the audience for another show.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mary Eubanks was stan\ding in line with the hopes of being in the audience for a live taping of a show in New York City when it happened.

"My friend and I were just standing there when a man approached us and said how would you like to be the contestant on a brand new quiz show. We simply looked at each other and then back to him and said why yes we would!"

Mary didn't realize that she was about to make history with one of the most popular game shows in television history, Jeopardy.

"About 10 days later i was ironing my husband's shirt when a phone call came in and the lady said do you still want to be on a brand new quiz show and I said what do I need to wear," said Eubanks.

After some good-natured picking from Art Flemming over her southern accent she was off and running.