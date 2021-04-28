Greensboro's summer kids programs are ready to roll

The Parks and Recreation department has a few ideas for parents.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you're looking for something to do with the kids we have a few suggestions. Correction, the Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department has a few ideas even for the little ones.

"Children 2-5 are welcome to join in on fun and wild activities with everything from yoga to creek exploration," said program director Shelli Scott, "Each session will include exploration, crafts, and much more. The little ones love these camps and we hope families will join us for these fun programs all summer long."