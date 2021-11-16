The Grinch copies Mick Jagger's awesome Thirsty Beaver photo

One of the world's most recognized Christmas characters took a page from the legendary Rolling Stones singer at Charlotte's beloved dive bar.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Move over Mick Jagger, there's a new star hanging at the Thirsty Beaver in Plaza Midwood.

Blumenthal Performing Arts shared a photo of The Grinch posted in front of the iconic Charlotte dive bar mimicking Jagger's photo that blew up on social media before the Rolling Stones' concert at Bank of America Stadium in September.

"Out and about in Charlotte #IYKYK," the caption says.

Jagger has made several posts on social media that show one of the world's most famous people becoming another face in the crowd without so much as being recognized. That includes his evening at the Beaver, where people who were just feet away had no idea the iconic rocker was enjoying a drink with them.

Grinch, of course, is in town for "Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas," which is running from Tuesday, Nov. 16 through Sunday, Nov. 21 at Belk Theater in Uptown Charlotte. Tickets are still available for the show, click here to learn more.

Out and about in Charlotte 💚😉 #IYKYK Posted by Blumenthal Performing Arts on Monday, November 15, 2021

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts