Nostalgia shop sells memories and more

The Groovy Goose is a "must see" if you're going to Mount Airy anytime soon!

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Venture down Market Street in Mount Airy, NC and you will pass a few wonderful breweries and some quaint little shops but one store offers more than just "goods" or suds. They sell memories.

The Groovy Goose owners Lee and Rosie Bolin know a thing or two about nostalgia and collecting things. They've been in the business either as a hobby or professionally for more than 2 decades.

"We used to buy things that interested us off of Ebay

and then turn around and sell them. But it came to a climax a few years ago when we realized that we had enough stuff to fill 12 u-haul rental trucks. So we decided to open a store here in Mount Airy. Thank goodness the community has embraced us because I don't know what we would've done with all that stuff." laughed Bolin.

The store is full of things that will take you back in time. Whether its an old board game you remember as a kid or a few dishes from your grandmothers cupboards, they probably have it.