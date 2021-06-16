Guess what regional getaway is seeing a huge influx from the Triad?

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — It may be Dolly Parton's hometown but Triad residents are seeing it as their "hometown vacation spot".
"We’ve seen a 24% increase in travel from Greensboro so far this year when compared to travel in 2019," Said Amanda Marr with the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce, "So – it’s very much a growing market for us! People from Greensboro are discovering Sevierville."
One reason is the extensive list of outdoor adventures.
"Take the family on one of a dozen zipline excursions. Daredevils love The Goliath, a 400-foot-high zipline at Foxfire Mountain Adventures. Or choose a closer-to-the-Parkway option like Adventure Park at Five Oaks which offers zip-line fun and horseback riding," continued Marr, "In Sevierville, you can also go ATVing, fish for record-setting smallmouth bass, tour Forbidden Caverns, and hike in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park – a free national park that is also America’s most visited."
Add to that a growing list of restaurants and a revitalized downtown and you have a great vacation destination. VisitSevierville.com has all the info you need for a quick long weekend getaway from the Triad.