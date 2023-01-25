Filming underway for Hallmark movie at Biltmore

Production is underway for "A Biltmore Christmas," which will debut on Hallmark Channel in 2023. It stars Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Filming is underway for a new Hallmark Christmas movie at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville.

It's called "A Biltmore Christmas" and will star Bethany Joy Lenz and Kristoffer Polaha. The movie is expected to debut during Hallmark's 2023 "Countdown to Christmas."

Snow sprinkled the Biltmore Estate, just in time for production to begin. Producers say the historic North Carolina holiday destination is the perfect backdrop for the new film.

"Coming to the Biltmore, it's almost set up like a movie back lot," Andrew Gernhard with Synthetic Cinema International told NBC affiliate WYFF. "It's a gorgeous place, the architecture is great, the setting is great, the land is beautiful. You can almost aim your camera in any direction and get a beautiful shot."

Gernhard said production, which began earlier this month, is expected to wrap up on Friday. He said crews filmed inside the iconic Biltmore House and around the estate. Biltmore officials worked with Hallmark to approve the movie script.

Here's how Hallmark describes the movie's storyline:

"Lucy Collins is a screenwriter who lands the job of a lifetime when she's hired to write the script for a remake of the beloved holiday movie 'His Merry Bride!' First filmed in 1947 at beautiful Biltmore House, it has long been considered a Christmas classic. As Christmas approaches, Lucy travels to Biltmore Estate for research. She joins a guided tour of the grounds where she gets insights into the history of the location and the filming of 'His Merry Bride!', and once inside the house, she's drawn to a beautiful hourglass. When Lucy accidentally knocks it over, she finds herself transported back in time to 1946 -- the Golden Age of Hollywood -- as cast and crew prepare to film 'His Merry Bride!' at Biltmore."

From there, Lucy catches the eye of the film's lead actor, played by Polaha, and the couple falls in love. But Lucy has a choice ... she has the chance to go home but must say goodbye to her soulmate.

"We were honored to be partnering with Hallmark. Biltmore has a rich history of delivering Christmas at Biltmore, and so we were honored when they asked us to really showcase Biltmore House," said Travis Tatham, the director of destination entertainment and events at Biltmore.

Tatham said Biltmore officials can't wait to share the winter beauty of western North Carolina with Hallmark fans everywhere.

"We are very confident that they will not only be interested in Biltmore but also seeing Christmas at Biltmore, as well as our rich Christmas traditions," he said.

