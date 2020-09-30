Taking us back to the days of old radio shows

The Greensboro Playwright's Forum is producing old school radio horror just in time for Halloween!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Todd Fisher with The Greensboro Playwrights’ Forum has a cool challenge ahead. A challenge that results in a cool bit of nostalgia complete with a chill down your spine.

The local group and The Cary Playwrights’ Forum group will host the inaugural North Carolina Radio Play Festival beginning October 10. New Halloween-themed radio plays will be broadcast by the CPF Radio Hour podcast October 10, 17, 24 and 31 at cpfradiohour.podbean.com. There is no cost to listen, but there is a suggested donation of $5.

Keeping with the festival’s theme, every script has elements of fantasy, horror, or the supernatural. The North Carolina Radio Play Festival will showcase the following plays and playwrights:

“Off the Vine” by Andy Rassler

“Here Kitty, Kitty” by Mike Brannon

“Star-Crossed Words” by Laura Arwood

“Voices, Like Whispering” by Debra Kaufman

“Hallovenge: Part XIX” by Larry Bliss

“The Next Street Over” by Teddy Durgin

“Oh, Darling Sister of Mine” by Shelley Stolaroff Segal

“The Case of the Haunted Inheritance” by Andy Ralston-Asumendi

“Picky Zombies” by Clinton Festa

“A Different Drummer” by George Jack