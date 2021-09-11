Tanger Center announces when Hamilton tickets go on sale

Hamilton is coming to the Tanger Center this spring. Here's when you can get tickets.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hamilton fans, this is 'your shot' to get tickets to the Broadway show coming to Tanger Center in Greensboro.

The Steven Tanger Center announced tickets for Hamilton will go on sale on Dec. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. The show will run from April 6-24, 2022.

Ticket prices will range from $49 to $179, while premium seats will be available from $199 for all performances. There is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the show.

There will also be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Further details will be announced closer to the performance.

Producer Jeffrey Seller said, “It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Greensboro engagement should be made through Tanger Center.”