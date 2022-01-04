The Harlem Globetrotters tour stops in the Piedmont Triad this April

Fans will experience the world-renowned team's antics on and off the court. The Globetrotters will also honor Greensboro native and Globetrotter legend Curly Neal.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Harlem Globetrotters have a 90-year tradition of bringing entertainment to families all over the world.



The Globetrotters will bring their over-the-top dunks, fast breaks, and fun on and off the court to the Greensboro Coliseum on April 8th.

Zeus McClurkin, of the Globetrotters, spoke with WFMY News 2 ahead of their ‘Spread Game’ tour.

“When I was younger I loved the game of basketball, but unfortunately I wasn’t very good,” McClurkin said. “I made it my point to really try to excel in that sport.”

McClurkin said he struggled to make teams throughout grade school because coaches said he was too nice.

“Everyone said I need that killer instinct and mean streak which I never developed," Mcclurkin said.

Turns out McClurkin’s choice to stay true to himself was nothing but net because now he makes a living out of smiling and doing trick shots with the Harlem Globetrotters as Zeus.

“I love the impact the globetrotter had and I did everything I could to be a part of them,” Zeus said.

Harlem Globetrotters On April 8th! The Harlem Globetrotters tour is just around the corner on April 8th, and we have a feeling that Zeus McClurkin from the @Globies is just warming up! Posted by Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Tuesday, March 22, 2022

You may notice the 6'8 athlete because he played basketball in Greensboro for North Carolina A&T State University.



He graduated as an Aggie in 2011.



After playing overseas for some time he joined the Globetrotters.

Since joining the team more than a decade ago Mcclurkin has made an impact of his own.

“I’m a five-time Guinness world record holder now. You don’t know what you’re going to see,” McClurkin said. “You’re going to see high flying slam dunks, half-court trick shots, and crowd participation. I might come into the stands and eat your popcorn."

Just before halftime, the team will take a moment to honor Globetrotter legend, Curly Neal.

He grew up in Greensboro and graduated from Dudley High School.

In 2008, after 22 seasons with the world-renowned team, Neal retired his jersey.

He passed in March of 2020.

“We’ll have all eyes on his jersey and we’ll have a nice poem we’re doing,” Mcclurkin said.

Mcclurkin had a special connection with Neal.

“He was the first person to tell me I could be a Harlem Globetrotter,” Mcclurkin said.

In Neal's prophecy and passing, Mcclurkin hopes this message lives on in those with big dreams.

“Take this game lightly don’t let it be life or death and it’ll take you all over the world,” Mcclurkin said.