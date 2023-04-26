Charity enlists over 120 restaurants to donate to them

On Tuesday, May 2, Crisis Control Ministry will host its annual Hope du Jour fundraiser. On the first Tuesday in May, since 1990, restaurants across Forsyth County have supported this event by donating 10% of that day’s proceeds to Crisis Control Ministry. This year more than 120 establishments will be participating.

“Hope du Jour is one of my favorite days of the year,” states Margaret Elliott, executive director. “Not only does it support the mission of Crisis Control Ministry, it supports local restaurants and is a great reason to gather with friends and family.” This is CCM’s signature event. “We are excited to have a number of new restaurants participating this year,” states Tammy Caudill, public relations and marketing manager. “Hope du Jour is a great day to try out a new restaurant, or to visit a long-time favorite. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snacks and a drink, there are many ways you can help. We encourage everyone to eat out, take out and help out on Tuesday, May 2.”