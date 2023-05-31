The "Tour de Llama" is like nothing you've ever seen

The "Tour de Llama" is coming soon and will mean major bucks for Samaritan Ministries.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Tour de Llama is an annual bike ride fundraiser benefiting Samaritan Ministries’ mission of providing food, shelter, and hope through Christian love to those in need. Event attendees will get to enjoy our fully supported routes, wine tasting, food trucks, and of course, llamas! All proceeds will go towards helping us continue to serve those in our city every day.

Tour de Llama takes cyclists through the rolling beauty of the countryside with glimpses of beautiful Pilot Mountain peeking out from among the tree-lined streets of Yadkin County. All rides are flat to hilly with rest stops and volunteers along the routes.

Riders can choose from one of three bike routes:

21 mile route: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/26803825

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/26803825 38 mile route: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/29223108

https://ridewithgps.com/routes/29223108 60 mile route: https://ridewithgps.com/routes/35414334

Event schedule:

7:30 a.m. – Arrival check-in

8:30 a.m. – Riders roll out

10:30 a.m. – Wine tasting and food truck items will be available to purchase following the rides.

Ride location:

Divine Llama Vineyards – 4126 Divine Llama Lane, East Bend, NC 27018

Register Information:

Rider registration cost is $40 per person.

All participants must be at least 18 and complete the required online waiver forms prior to the event.

*Registration will close on Thursday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. There will be no walk-up registrations.