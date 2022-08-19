He's a wrestling hype man, tv host and hair stylist all-in-one

Bradley Tuggle is a true renaissance man and he's Triad born-and-bred.

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Stop for a minute and bring these images into your mind.

A male hairstylist.

A wrestling hype man.

A QVC host.

They may look like three distinct people but for one Triad man, it is his destiny to be all three at one time!

Bradley Tuggle has been cutting hair for 25 years. His grandmother cut hair and he picked up her skill set. But his personality always led the way for any "next step" in his career.

"After cutting hair and being in the personal care industry for years I had a friend approach me about being a representative for his hair product line," said Tuggle, "I agreed and the next thing I know I was on QVC and Home Shopping Network talking about the product and demonstrating it on tv. We were selling thousands of products in each show."

Not too long afterward, he was chatting with another friend who had opened a professional wrestling training center, yet another lightbulb went off in his head.

"So, I told him, let me be one of your hype guys. I can talk smack with the best of them," continued Tuggle, "And my buddy said yes, so I came up with my character, The Showcase. He is the hype man that everyone loves to hate. I'm out there to get the boos, not the cheers."