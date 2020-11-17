Learning old traditions in a new environment

The High Point Museum is hosting a blacksmith demonstration this weekend.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — It's a trip back in time to the beginnings of our region as a state and a country.

The High Point Museum is holding a blacksmith demonstration this weekend and on several more in the weeks to come. Museum director Teresa Loflin says it's a naturally safe environment where you might learn a thing or two.

"Since it is outside, for the most part, you can social

distance but still see the craft. Our blacksmith will demonstrate the old methods that made a blacksmith such a popular position in the 1700s and 1800s. They made everything from hooks to hang things within your house or barn to even the nails that you would use to build with," said Loflin "They weren't considered artists as we think of today, they were a necessity."