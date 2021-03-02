It's family game night...virtual style!

The High Point Museum is holding it's annual event in a COVID safe environment.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Pre-COVID this used to be a big event with plenty of families enjoying themselves at the museum but with gathering restrictions the museum staff said...we can still do this!

"We figured out the technology and now can hold our annual family game night over the internet," said communications director Teresa Loflin, "We will hold what is basically a Zoom session with breakout rooms for different games."

Loflin says there's something for every family.

"We will play that old-time favorite game, Bingo. We will hold a virtual scavenger hunt where we ask you to show us a particular item and if you can get it and hold it up to the camera you get points and the family with the most points wins!" Loflin continued, "We will hold a High Point's Got Talent show and even a Jeopardy-like game focusing on High Point's history."