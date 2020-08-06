Local high school photography student captures raw emotion at protest

Hannah Green says she uses her photography when words aren't enough.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hannah Green is a rising sophomore at Northern Guilford High School. She picked it up from her father but now it has turned into a passion. A passion that she uses to express herself in ways that she says she can't through words.

Anyone who has tried any type of photography knows how difficult it is to catch true emotion in that one split second. Hannah has a gift. She went to one of the early protests and spent her time watching....and waiting for that moment. She used the images for a school project but these images are top quality and truly capture the "feelings" behind the image.