Holiday classics on the big screen!

The Carolina Theatre is bringing back our favorites the way they were intended to be seen.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Theatre realizes that movies just aren't the same unless they are in a theater. That's why they continue their holiday ritual of showing us the classics in a classic theater.

"We are thrilled to be back in person this year," said Marketing director Meghan Kope, "This is the way everyone wants to see these films. Of course, we are still following some safety precautions and asking that you wear your mask but these films have truly become a holiday ritual for a lot of local families."

Here is the schedule in case you want to attend.

Home Alone, Dec 15th at 7 pm.

When Kevin McCallister misbehaves and is sent to sleep in the attic the night before a family trip to Paris, his family leaves for the airport without him. Believing his wish for no family has come true, his excitement quickly disappears when he learns that two men are planning to the McCallister home and that he has to protect it.

Die Hard, Dec 16th at 7 pm

New York City policeman John McClane joins his estranged wife at her office holiday party when it gets interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the high-rise and everyone hostage. McClain realizes that he is the only one who can save everyone.

Elf, Dec 20th at 7 pm

A toddler stows away in Santa’s sack of presents, gets taken to the North Pole, and is raised by elves. But something isn’t quite right when Buddy literally doesn’t fit in. He leaves the North Pole for New York in full elf garb to find his real father, cynical businessman Walter Hobbs. Walter starts to have a relationship with Buddy after a DNA test proves it. Walter starts to develop a relationship with Buddy with chaos and jolly results.

A Christmas Story, Dec 21st at 7 pm

Nine-year-old Ralphie tries to convince his mother, teacher, and the big guy himself of the perfect Christmas present, a Red Ryder air rifle. But they’re not seeing it from Ralphie’s point of view. Can he convince them it’s the perfect gift while struggling to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses in one piece?

White Christmas, Dec 22 at 7 pm

A Christmas Show in rural Vermont features Bob Wallace, Phil Davis, and sister duo Betty and Judy Haynes. They run into the boys’ World War 2 commander General Waverly, whose quaint country inn is having financial difficulties. The group decided to do a fun-filled musical that is sure to help Waverly’s business.

It's A Wonderful Life, Dec 23rd at 2 pm and 7 pm

George Bailey’s life seems so desperate he contemplates suicide. The small-town man has big dreams to leave the town of Bedford Falls, but his good heart is making him stay. As he prepares to jump from a bridge, a guardian angel intervenes and shows him what life would be like for the town if he had never lived.