Holly Dolly Christmas! Parton set to release new Christmas album

Dolly Parton is giving us all a little early Christmas present on October 2!

TENNESSEE, USA — Looks live we've been pretty good this year! Dolly Parton gifting us an early Christmas present!

Her new album, A Holly Dolly Christmas, is coming on October 2. It will be Parton's first Christmas album in 20 years.

The 12-track album will include a mix of seasonal songs and cheery holiday tunes. Dolly will also collaborate with other household names - Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Jimmy Falon, and Michael Buble will all sing alongside Parton.