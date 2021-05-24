How learning to make ravioli is NOT im"pasta"ble

Chef Reto with Reto's Kitchen is holding a ravioli class for anyone wanting to tap into their inner italian.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If you know anything about making pasta from scratch then you know how difficult it can be.

Well, thanks to Chef Reto of Reto's Kitchen we have a solution.

"We wanted to do this so people can experience the joys of cooking but with a headstart from our fine staff," said Chef Reto Biaggi, "We take it slow so everyone can really learn something along the way."

The popular "Ravioli Class" takes participants through every step of making authentic ravioli including making the pasta from scratch.

"People are always grateful at the end of the class because they walk away with something they can share with family and friends," said Biaggi.