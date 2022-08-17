How Mount Airy has taken its tourism numbers to new heights

“These latest numbers released from Visit North Carolina demonstrate the importance of tourism as a strong economic driver and contributor to the local economy by providing jobs, tax revenue & receipts to Surry County." said Executive Director of the Mount Airy Tourism Development Partnership Jessica Roberts, "The ultimate goal of our tourism efforts in Surry County and Mount Airy is to bring in more visitors annually who will spend more money and stay longer in our region including new and repeat visitors. The tourism industry is critical to our local economy because the industry brings in those necessary outside dollars to be spent in Surry County and also creates tourism tax relief saving each household in North Carolina $580 on average in state and local taxes as a direct result of visitor spending in the state and savings per capita averaged $222. In the last few years, Mount Airy and Surry County have seen additional lodging opportunities being offered through various online booking companies like Airbnb & VRBO, and many of those opening in our various downtown areas throughout Surry County and also in and around the Vineyards in the Yadkin Valley. Our new Andy Griffith Mural project in partnership with Mount Airy Downtown Inc. & the City of Mount Airy by the artist Jeks has brought in new visitors and those returning who are loyal to our various Mayberry Attractions. During the pandemic, we have also seen various renovations at local establishments throughout the County and additional wineries opening with more to open in the future!”