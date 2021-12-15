How the library can help your kids get to bed on time

A program combines a pajama party with Zoom to help parents with the bedtime routine.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Parents know how difficult it is to get their little ones to wind down at bedtime. Well, the Glenn McNairy Branch Library may have the answer.

"We love doing these online pajama party storytime sessions," said storyteller Kelly Proudfit, "The parents just register their kids through Zoom and then just show up for the fun."

Proudit says the unpredictability of kids makes it even more fun than a normal storytime.

"Not only is it good to have the kids settle down with a story but this one gets a little more personal since some of the kids will show their pets or their stuffed animals during the sessions. They just feel more comfortable since they are in their own homes and their usual environment," continued Proudfit.